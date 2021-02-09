America’s Thrift coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There is one in Florence, one in Decatur, and soon one in Huntsville. America’s Thrift is opening a new location on Drake Avenue SW.

This new store will open in the former Kroger location off Drake Avenue, 2009 Drake Ave SW. The 35,000 square foot facility will create around 100 new jobs in the area.

Information about job opportunities and location information can be found here.

America’s Thrift Store will be celebrating its Grand Opening March 18-21, 2021 but the donation center is open now.

For every pound of goods donated to America’s Thrift Stores, they will make a cash donation to Make-A-Wish Alabama through their “Donate for Wishes” program.

They will accept donations of clothing, shoes, home goods, books, DVDs, and other similar items.