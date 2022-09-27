HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An Amazon fulfillment center will be closed for the foreseeable future as officials look deeper into an overnight fire at the facility.

AL.com reported that Amazon spokesperson Alisa Carroll said the fire was small and isolated.

Multiple Huntsville Fire & Rescue engines responded to the building located at 7817 Greenbrier Road just after 9 p.m. on Monday.

Carroll says firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly, helping to prevent the fire from spreading further and causing more damage.

No employees were injured during the blaze, Carroll confirmed.

An investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage. Meanwhile, all shifts have been canceled and employees will receive non-work pay.

According to Carroll, it’s unclear when the building could reopen.