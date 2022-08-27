HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – It’s the age-old question: What to do with the children when they’re home for fall break?

The City of Huntsville has some options for parents during Huntsville City Schools’ fall break – October 3-7, 2022.

Day Camps

Five recreation/community centers across the City will be offering day camps from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. every day during HCS fall break. The camps cost $50 for the first child and $30 for each additional sibling. The cost covers the entire week.

Day Camps will offer art activities, outdoor play, and games, all supervised by professional recreation staff.

Participating community centers include:

Cavalry Hill Community Center (2900 Fairbanks Street)

Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center (4600 Blue Spring Road)

Dr. Robert Shurney Legacy Center (3011 Sparkman Drive)

Fern Bell Recreation Center (107 Sanders Road)

Mark Russell Recreation Center (429 Taylor Road, Owens Cross Roads)

Cash, check, or credit/debit cards will be accepted at the facility where child(ren) will be attending before they can participate.

Registration opens Aug. 30 on the City of Huntsville website. Snacks will be provided; parents/guardians should send a lunch with items that don’t need to be refrigerated or heated.

Specialty Camps

Three specialty camps will be offered throughout fall break, as well. Each is $25 per child.

The NASC Indoor Soccer Camp will be held from 9-11 a.m. each day at the Johnson Legacy Center (6000 Cecil Fain Drive). Children 7-12 years old will receive hands-on instructions from certified coaches in a supportive environment. All children need are gym shoes, shin guards, a soccer ball, and a water bottle.

A youth basketball camp will be held at Max Luther Community Center (207 Max Luther Drive) from 8:30 a.m.-noon each day. Children in grades 1-6 will be taught about the fundamentals of the sport. Children participating should wear gym-appropriate clothing and gym-appropriate shoes.

For the budding young artists, there will be the Little Picasso Art Camp. This camp will be held at the Optimist Recreation Center (703 Oakwood Avenue NE) from 1-4 p.m. each day. Children in grades 1-6 will have several themed projects to enjoy, and supplies will be provided.

Like the day camps, cash, check, and credit/debit cards will be accepted at the community center where the camp in question will be held. A registration link will be available on the City of Huntsville website.

Space in all these camps is limited and spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.