All three school districts in Madison County to hold joint news conference

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – There will be a joint news conference between Huntsville City Schools, Madison City Schools, and Madison County Schools on Wednesday.

The announcement will happen at 9:00 AM at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber for a schools update.

The event is closed to the public as they are limiting attendance to abide by social distancing guidelines.

The following city, county, and schools officials are expected to speak.

Christie Finley, Superintendent of Huntsville City Schools

Dr. Ed Nichols, Superintendent of Madison City Schools

Allen Perkins, Superintendent of Madison County Schools

Mayor Tommy Battle, City of Huntsville

Mayor Paul Finley, City of Madison

Elizabeth Fleming, Executive Director, The Schools Foundation

Kevin Byrnes, 2020 Board Chair, Huntsville/Madison County Chamber Board of Directors

Lucia Cape, Senior Vice President of Economic Development, Industry Relations & Workforce, Huntsville/Madison County Chamber

Dr. Oscar Montgomery, Senior Pastor, Union Hill Primitive Baptist Church

We will broadcast this live on WHNT News 19 and live stream it on WHNT.com and our social media accounts for those that can’t be near a TV.