All three school districts in Madison County to hold joint news conference

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – There will be a joint news conference between Huntsville City Schools, Madison City Schools, and Madison County Schools on Wednesday.
The announcement will happen at 9:00 AM at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber for a schools update.
The event is closed to the public as they are limiting attendance to abide by social distancing guidelines.
The following city, county, and schools officials are expected to speak.
- Christie Finley, Superintendent of Huntsville City Schools
- Dr. Ed Nichols, Superintendent of Madison City Schools
- Allen Perkins, Superintendent of Madison County Schools
- Mayor Tommy Battle, City of Huntsville
- Mayor Paul Finley, City of Madison
- Elizabeth Fleming, Executive Director, The Schools Foundation
- Kevin Byrnes, 2020 Board Chair, Huntsville/Madison County Chamber Board of Directors
- Lucia Cape, Senior Vice President of Economic Development, Industry Relations & Workforce, Huntsville/Madison County Chamber
- Dr. Oscar Montgomery, Senior Pastor, Union Hill Primitive Baptist Church
We will broadcast this live on WHNT News 19 and live stream it on WHNT.com and our social media accounts for those that can’t be near a TV.