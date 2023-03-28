MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – On Wednesday, March 29, 100 percent of your purchase at your local Jersey Mike’s Subs will go to charity.

On Jersey Mike’s National Day of Giving, every single dollar in sales from Madison County on Wednesday will be donated to Heart of the Valley YMCA.

This year the sandwich shop chain is celebrating its 13th annual Month of Giving. The fundraising campaign is used to help various local charities.

All day on Wednesday, Jersey Mike’s locations all over the country will be hosting their Day of Giving. There are three locations in Madison County.

4800 Whitesburg Drive, Huntsville

6290 University Drive, Huntsville

8000 Madison Boulevard, Madison

In 2022, the chain raised a record-breaking $20 million during the Moth of Giving fundraiser. Since 2011, the fundraiser has raised more than $67 million for local charities.

To find the closest Jersey Mike’s location and what charity they are donating to click here. You can find more information on the Month of Giving fundraiser here.