HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — All lanes of Governor’s Drive were reopened Wednesday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash shut down several lanes earlier in the day.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said they responded to the crash around 10:45 a.m. on the eastbound side of Governor’s Drive near Dug Hill Road.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Traffic was backed up in both directions and was impacted for a few hours as emergency crews worked to open all lanes as quickly and safely as possible.

Authorities asked drivers to avoid the area completely and use alternate routes, or use extreme caution while first responders cleared the scene.