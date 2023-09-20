MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Several agencies are on the scene of a three-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning.

News 19 crews on the scene say that the Madison County Coroner is on the scene of the accident. As well as HEMSI and Harvest Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

A witness says the accident happened around 2 a.m.

All north and southbound lanes of Highway 53 were blocked off for an investigation. However, all lanes have since reopened.

A News 19 crew is on the scene working to bring you updates as we learn more information.