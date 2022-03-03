MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says there has been a spike in overdoses in every county in Alabama, and every one of those cases was a person battling drug addiction.

According to Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill, there have been seven suspected overdose deaths since mid-February. In Marshall County, two people died from a fentanyl overdose – just within the past three days.

ALEA says fentanyl has become a bigger problem state-wide in recent months.

Laura Edwards of Huntsville says she has lost several friends to overdoses that were struggling with work and financial issues due to the pandemic.

“It’s stress-related overdose deaths,” Edwards said. “People just want to feel good because I know that’s how I wanted to feel. One person every week that I know in my circle has overdosed, or overdosed and died.”

Each day Edwards says she is recovering from her own drug addiction. She says the recent deaths related to drug overdoses might just be the beginning. Edwards is now a peer support counselor for The Partnership For A Drug-Free Community in Huntsville.

“Support specialists like Laura are key to our program because she’s walked through that journey and lived it,” said Wendy Reeves, director of the program.

Reeves says people like Laura are the key to preventing overdose deaths from growing. But preventing death from overdose has been a challenge.

“Instead of us being able to impact those numbers going down, they have been going up. They are going in the wrong direction. We are obviously very concerned about that because all of these lives are important. Every one of them. There are families and friends that are devastated by it.”

Fentanyl has flooded the state and is a major cause of recent overdose deaths.

“Fentanyl has been a really big part of the overdose deaths that we are seeing here locally. It’s a very dangerous drug and it will kill you if you’re not careful,” said Reeves.

The Partnership For A Drug-Free Community will be holding a town hall on Thursday night to talk about recent overdoses deaths as well as discussions with mental health experts on prevention measures.

