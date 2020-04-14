ALEA releases more details about chase that ended in fiery wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers are still looking for the motorcyclist who led troopers on a chase that resulted in a fiery wreck on Jordan Lane Monday afternoon.

ALEA said Tuesday afternoon that two ALEA troopers and two other people who were taken to hospitals after Monday’s wreck at Jordan and Holmes Avenue have all been released.

Their chase began around 3 p.m. Monday when troopers tried to stop the motorcycle on Highway 72 at Shields Road. Troopers chased the motorcyclist into Huntsville, where an ALEA Trooper vehicle collided with a Honda Civic, causing the trooper vehicle to flip over and catch fire.

That collision also caused another wreck that involved a Dodge Charger and Honda Accord to be struck as well, troopers said. The two civilians taken to the wreck were the driver of the Accord and a passenger in the Charger, they said.

ALEA’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the wreck along with the State Bureau of Investigation.

Troopers said they already have received several leads in locating the suspects. Anyone with information about the suspects or the wreck is asked to contact the ALEA Huntsville Highway Patrol post at 256-533-4202 or the ALEA Communications Center at 256-353-0631.