MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says one person is dead after a motorcycle struck a deer in Madison County early Sunday.

ALEA said the single-vehicle crash occurred at around 12:11 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of William R. Pruitt, 68, of New Hope.

The crash occurred on Paint Rock Road around four miles east of New Hope, according to an ALEA public information officer.

The agency said Pruitt was critically injured when the 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating struck a deer. ALEA said he was thrown from the motorcycle and transported to Huntsville Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

ALEA said no more information is available at this time as ALEA Highway Patrol continues to investigate.