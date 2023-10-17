HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are searching for a woman with a condition that could impair her judgment.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Gloria Fuller, 72.

ALEA confirmed that Fuller was last seen on September 29, around 5 p.m. in the area of New Life Circle in Huntsville.

Fuller is described as being 5’4″ tall, weighing 170 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Fuller may be driving a gold 2005 Toyota Camry with Alabama tag 8574AJ7 and could be in the Decatur, Georgia area.

If you have any information on Gloria Fuller’s location, call Huntsville Police at (256) 722-7100.