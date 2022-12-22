HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Investigators with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have identified the man who shot himself and later died when Huntsville Police officers tried to serve an alias warrant Tuesday.

Authorities with ALEA and SBI identified the man as Deontae Shelton, 28.

According to ALEA, officers with the Huntsville Police Department and United States Marshalls were attempting to serve a warrant when Shelton fled his residence with a firearm and took his own life.

A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department told News 19 the alias warrant was being served because Shelton failed to appear in court for murder and robbery charges.

HPD said Shelton was transported to the hospital on Tuesday in critical condition, but ALEA has confirmed his death.

ALEA says the investigation is ongoing.