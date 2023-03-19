MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Huntsville woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident that occurred late Saturday night near Gurley, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The agency said that Troopers responded to the crash on Gurley Pike, about two miles northwest of Gurley at around 10:56 p.m. on Saturday.

ALEA said Megan E. Whitehall, 21, was killed when the Toyota Camry she was driving left the roadway and hit a tree.

No further information is available at this time, ALEA said, as Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.