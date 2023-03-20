HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — With Spring officially among us, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is holding it’s third annual ‘Think Smart Before You Start Spring Break’ Campaign.

Each year the agency works to share roadway tips with travelers to ensure a safe break. This year’s campaign comes with a heavy focus on the dangers of opioids and driving under the influence.

With Huntsville among America’s Top 10 Emerging Spring Break Destination – according to the website, “Key Data” – ALEA is making sure travelers to the Rocket City are aware of proper safety tips ahead of their visit.

Officials encourage parents to talk with children about the dangers of driving under the influence and to remember the ways of the road. “Think Smart” safety tips like safe driving distance on interstates and highways, along with wearing a seatbelt can prevent life-threatening injuries in an accident.

Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tells News 19, “one life lost is one too many” when it comes to taking preventative measures.

ALEA is expecting a higher volume of traffic over spring break — which will require some additional patrolling.

“The majority of our crashes occur on county roads,” said Bailey. “We will be on interstates and county roads. We look at the numbers and find out where the majority of our crashes occur and we tend to try to go to those areas to prevent those crashes and of course the goal is to save lives.”

The agency also has a growing focus on opioids across the area as a part of the campaign. Officials say these drugs play a role in human trafficking and can cause impaired driving.

Governor Kay Ivey tasked ALEA with managing opioids through the drug task force in an effort to “viciously combat the opioid epidemic through all areas of law enforcement to preserve public safety.”

Bailey added that students and parents should be aware of candy and other consumables that could potentially be laced with fentanyl.



