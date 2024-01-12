Alabama (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) says it is monitoring potential severe winter weather that could create hazardous conditions across the state on Sunday, Jan. 14.

The Weather Authority is forecasting a blast of arctic air for early next week in the Tennessee Valley which will bring winter weather with it.

ALDOT said in areas anticipated to experience the most severe conditions personnel are monitoring forecast and roadway conditions with equipment prepared to retreat roads this weekend if conditions allow. The agency said crews are prepared to treat roads after any wintry precipitation.

“The effectiveness of any pretreatments may be diminished in areas where rain precedes or is mixed with wintry precipitation,” ALDOT said in a news release. “ALDOT’s goal is to keep state, U.S. and interstate highways safe and open. ALDOT’s crews prioritize interstate routes and then other routes by traffic volume.”

ALDOT Spokesperson Seth Burkett said the agency will switch from pretreatment operations to different treatments once the winter weather arrives.

“Another thing we’re doing is preparing to switch those operations over from the tanks with the salt brine to the spreaders to spread granular salt once we have actually have some wintery precipitation and also we are going to hang snow plows on the trucks to be able to remove the snow,” he said.

Burkett said that bridges are treated with different processes.

“Well with bridges we actually treat those with potassium acetate,” he said. “That’s a chemical that we spray on there that you know fights ice.”

The department warned that drivers should avoid driving in snowy or icy conditions. ALDOT said with temperatures expected to remain below freezing across much of Alabama for several days any moisture on roadways may freeze.

The agency said that drivers should reduce speed where conditions call for it, not follow other vehicles closely and refrain from sudden breaking.

ALDOT said you should also prepare your car by having a full gas tank and emergency supply kit containing a phone charger, ice scraper, flashlight, jumper cables, blankets, non-perishable food, bottled water and any other critical supplies.