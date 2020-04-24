ALDOT opens bids for I-565 widening, project slated for late 2021 finish

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Transportation is taking bids for adding a third lane in each direction to the Limestone County portion of Interstate 565.

The project, which will consist of adding new lanes from just west of the I-65 interchange to County Line Road, is expected to be completed by Dec. 17, 2021. The winning contractor also will have incentives to complete the project prior to its Dec. 17 end date, with the ability to receive another $1.25 million.

The low bid from Reed Construction came in at just over $14.3 million. Bids will be reviewed before the contract is awarded, ALDOT said.

ALDOT says it expects the resurfacing work to begin in June or July.