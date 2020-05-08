ALDOT one step closer to opening U.S. 231 by December in Lacey’s Spring

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Transportation will start taking bids from contractors on Friday to build two bridges, reconnecting US 231 in Lacey’s Spring.

The ordeal started in February when a crack appeared on the roadway as a result of an underground landslide. When the rode was built 75 years ago, it was noted that slides could be a possibility.

Fast forward to May, ALDOT has cleared out the old road and a massive perimeter.

“Excavation on the landslide area on U.S. 231 on Brindlee Mountain is nearing completion,” said Seth Burkett, a public information officer for ALDOT.

So far so good. ALDOT initially thought the project would not be complete until later in 2021. Now, it appears the earliest possible completion could come around December 2nd.

To help speed up the process, ALDOT went ahead and purchased roughly 4 million dollars in building material for the contractor.

“That’s not typically how things work on projects. Typically you get a contractor then they have a period to procure those material,” said Burkett.

To-date, Reed Contracting has been working around the clock to prepare the area for construction. The only major roadblock has been heavy rain. Which at times, has made the ground hard to work on.

To keep the pace, ALDOT is offering an incentive for the incoming contractor.

“For early completion, the contractor stands to make nearly two and a half million dollars,” said Burkett.

If the project doe not meat ALDOT deadlines, the contractor could face daily fines.

ALDOT has been informed by troopers at the construction site that people are routinely passing road closed signs. ALDOT is asking people who are curious about the progress to refer to our reporting instead of risking your own safety.