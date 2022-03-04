HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Gas prices are on the rise across the nation, and here in Huntsville, residents said they have noticed the change when they visit the pump.

“An SUV used to take about sixty or seventy dollars to fill,” said Huntsville resident Angelo Contino. “It wasn’t even on empty and it’s already up to seventy-five.”

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in Alabama is thirty cents higher than it was last week, and the price has jumped more than a dollar from last year’s average.

“We’re likely to see some higher prices even still at the pump in the coming weeks,” said AAA Spokesman Clay Ingram.

He said the large hike in prices is a direct result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the longer the war continues, the longer gas prices will continue to rise. Even though very little U.S. oil is supplied by Russia, other parts of the world are facing supply issues.

“It’s a big part for Europe and other countries, and so that drives the price up globally, and we have to pay the global price for it just like everybody else,” Ingram said.

The average cost of gas across the nation is over $3.80, but because gas is a necessity for most people, you are unlikely to notice a change in the amount of traffic.

“There isn’t anything we can do about it,” said Huntsville resident K.D. “It’s just like food. The prices of food go up, and we’ve still got to buy the food because we’ve got to eat.”