HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Need help from the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs in Huntsville? It’ll soon be at a new location.

ADVA said the Madison County Veterans Service Office will be moving to 819 Cook Ave NW, Suite 137 Tuesday, April 26.

Hours will remain 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and the office’s phone number will remain (256) 532-1662.