HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) – The Alabama Supreme Court will make a rare out-of-town appearance Wednesday as it travels to Huntsville to hear oral argument in two cases during a session at the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall inside the Von Braun Center.

The local bar association invites the Alabama Supreme Court to visit as an opportunity for students and others to see the state’s most powerful court in action.

The high court’s last visit to Huntsville was in September 2015 and more than 1,400 students got to take part in the proceedings. During that visit, Roy Moore was the chief justice.

The Huntsville Bar Association has invited high school seniors throughout Madison County who are in an advanced U.S. government courses to attend the session.

The court, usually in Montgomery hears appeals of decisions in both criminal and civil cases. Wednesday’s docket includes two civil cases, court records show.

The first case they will hear arguments for is from Marion County, Ronnie Taylor vs. Allstate Insurance. Taylor’s house burned down in 2016 and Deputy State Fire Marshal Greg Pinkard suspected arson. Taylor was arrested for arson but the charges were later dropped.

Among others, Taylor is suing Pinkard. A lower court said the claims against Pinkard could go to a jury but the state of Alabama is challenging that ruling, arguing a fire marshal is immune from suit because of his state job and duties.

The high court will also hear arguments in Larry Lang vs. Cabela’s Wholesale, LLC. Lang was injured in a tree stand accident, he wanted to sue the manufacturer but wasn’t able to identify the tree stand maker. He sued under Alabama’s Innocent Seller Act, where the seller is sued and then can be removed if the manufacturer is identified.

The dispute is over whether Cabela’s efforts in providing the manufacturer’s name to Lang were consistent with the law.

The proceedings are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.