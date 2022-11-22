HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) – The Alabama Supreme Court unanimously ruled to allow a college campus free speech lawsuit to proceed despite a lower court’s dismissal of the case.

The University of Alabama at Huntsville informed the students that they needed a permit to freely protest political issues and the students filed a lawsuit to challenge that campus policy back in July of 2021.

UAH student Joshua Greer filed a lawsuit in the Madison County circuit court on behalf of the conservative ‘Group Young Americans for Liberty’ against UAH and the UA system that requires students to request a permit in advance for free speech events and restricts most events to certain areas on campus.

The circuit court of appeals dismissed the case in February, but the student group appealed the decision to the state’s highest court shortly thereafter.

Gregg Walter, an attorney for Alliance Defending Freedom, represents the student conservative group told News 19 that the higher courts ruling is a victory for all campus free speech rights.

“This law applies regardless of the size of the public university, from the smallest public university in Alabama,” said Walter. “To University of Alabama system or University of Auburn students should have the same free speech rights and that’s what this act does. Free speech is not free at all if you must get permission to do it and get permission where to speak.”

A similar campus free speech law has been passed in over a dozen states.

“Other states could be looking to the Alabama Supreme Court on how to interpret what is virtually the same law in our state. I think more importantly it will change what exactly is free speech,” said Walter.

A representative of UAH says the school does not comment on the specifics of pending litigation when asked for comment.