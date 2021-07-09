Alabama Supreme Court denies appeals in three Huntsville death convictions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama Supreme Court denied the appeals of three people convicted of murder and manslaughter crimes in Huntsville.

The court denied motions for Stephen Marc Stone, Michael Joray Norton, and Maurice Antionne Cartwright on Friday.

Stephen Marc Stone was convicted in 2019 for killing his wife, Krista, and 7-year-old son, Zachary, back in 2013. Stone was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Michael Joray Norton was convicted for a 2015 murder. He also was charged in connection with a kidnapping in 2016 that happened while he was out on bond in that murder case. Norton was sentenced to 40 years in prison and will be eligible for parole in 2031.

Maurice Cartwright was convicted of manslaughter in connection with the choking death of his 3-year-old son in 2013. Cartwright was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2017. He will be eligible for parole in 2025.