HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Metro Black Chamber of Commerce (HMBCC) will host the Alabama State Black Chamber of Commerce’s (ASBCC) Credit and Wealth Tour on November 29.

On November 29, the ASBCC will be in Huntsville for its Credit and Wealth tour. The speakers include Jerry Mitchell, Maurice Scott and Antonio Sankey.

Mitchell is the President/CEO of the ASBCC and is currently an adjunct professor at Alabama A&M University. Scott is an attorney and the President/CEO of Credit 1 USA. He was an OWN Network TV Personality featured on Love and Marriage: Huntsville. Sankey is the Founder and President of ADS Wealth Management and a $150 million portfolio manager.

On November 20, the HMBCC held its annual Business Conference and Expo. Business owners artists and entrepreneurs from across North Alabama met to experience each other’s work.

This event is one of many that the ASBCC has hosted since August. The tour will take place at the Flint River P.B. Church, located at 213 Winchester Road in Huntsville, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Seating is limited, you can register for the free event here.