Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering receives $1 million donation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering has received a $1 million donation from Leidos to help with the construction of their new academic and residential facility.

“We’re proud to invest in Huntsville’s future and support the pioneering technology coming out of Alabama,” said Leidos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Roger Krone. “This donation is our commitment to the future. It also addresses the ongoing need for a 21st-century workforce of skilled science and engineering professionals. We’re excited to be part of this effort, providing students with the education and skills they need to thrive.”

ASCTE is one of three public magnet high schools in Alabama, the $1 million donation will help to bring new advancements to the school.

“We are very excited to welcome Leidos as an ASCTE Partner in Education,” said ASCTE President, Matt Massey. “Donations from our industry partners are being used to construct a state-of-the-art academic and residential facility to educate students from across the state. Support from Leidos and other industry partners helps us provide a robust program to educate future industry professionals and leaders.”

The facility is set to be finished in August of 2022, but for now the students will remain at their temporary campus at Oakwood University.