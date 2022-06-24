(WHNT) — The group Alabama Rally Against Injustice (ARAI) will host three abortion-rights rallies across the state on Sunday, just days after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion rights in the United States.

All three rallies will be held on Sunday, June 26 at 10 a.m. They will be held in these locations:

Birmingham: 10 a.m. at Kelly Ingram Park on Sunday, June 26. Facebook event here.

10 a.m. at Kelly Ingram Park on Sunday, June 26. Facebook event here. Huntsville: 10 a.m. at the Madison County Courthouse on Sunday, June 26. Facebook event here.

10 a.m. at the Madison County Courthouse on Sunday, June 26. Facebook event here. Montgomery: 10 a.m. at Alabama Archives on Sunday, June 26. Facebook event here.

“This decision allows state lawmakers to take women’s reproductive rights into their own hands, a majority of whose hands in the Alabama Legislature belong to people the decision does not affect: men,” APAI organizers said.

“Roe allowed women access to reproductive health for the last 50 years, and the Supreme Court made it clear today they are not done going after our basic human rights,” organizers continued.

To register for the rallies on Sunday or learn more about ARAI’s activities, click here.

As previously reported, the court ruled in a 6-3 vote that a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks was constitutional. Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his opinion Friday morning that both Roe and 1992’s Planned Parenthood v. Casey should be overturned and authority returned to political branches, not courts.

“It just stuns me,” President Joe Biden said at the White House following the decision. “It’s a sad day for the court and for the country. The health and life of women in this nation is now at risk.”