MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Temperatures are rising, and The Weather Authority expects to see values in the 60s through next week. This comes as a relief to many, following the artic blast that impacted north Alabama the days leading to Christmas.

The frigid weather brought temperatures under 15 degrees to much of the region, and had a serious impact on pipes.

Best Care Home Services, a plumbing and heating business in Madison, told News 19 it has been a busy few days for them.

“We’ve seen a tremendous amount of calls coming in for frozen pipes, having pipes getting thawed out, broken faucets, water heaters,” said Mason Dennis, a sales rep with Best Care.

Dennis said if you are left in a situation where your pipes are in disrepair, it’s best to leave things to the professionals.

“If you can’t get to your pipes or don’t know what you’re doing, definitely call a plumbing company,” he continued.

While the recent bout of cold weather is behind us — winter is just getting started. Now is a good time to learn what to do to protect your home from future cold weather snaps.

One of the most common pieces of advice, when temperatures dip below freezing, is to drip your faucet. Dennis said there’s a bit more to it than just turning on the tap.

“The best way to do it is to go to the furthest faucet from where it enters the house, that way the water circulates through all the pipes in the home,” he explained. “Just barely turn it on, on the cold water side, not the hot water side, because then it’s just coming from your water heater.”

Dennis said the constant movement of water through the pipes helps prevent water from freezing. He also recommends insulating pipes, and opening cabinet doors to expose pipes to heat.

If you do end up with a burst pipe, he says there’s one thing you should do first.

“You need to find the main water shut off, it’s typically where that valve is going to be, that entry where the water enters into the home,” Dennis concluded. “So typically you’d want to find that shut off, shut that off if you can get to it.”