HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama House Democratic Caucus announced they’ll be making a stop in Huntsville for a Town Hall to discuss the upcoming special legislative session.

Huntsville is the last of four stops members of the Democratic caucus will be making while doing these public Town halls to discuss and answer questions regarding the upcoming special legislative session to redraw congressional district lines and the 2023 legislative session.

Representatives Laura Hall & House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels will be at Mae Jemison High School, located at 5000 Pulaski Pike, at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17 to meet with constituents and answer any questions they may have about the redistricting.

Other town hall meetings are set to take place starting on Wednesday in Birmingham, Thursday in Anniston, and Friday in Mobile. For more information about those town halls, you can visit the Alabama House Democrats Twitter.

State lawmakers will gather for that special legislative session on July 17.