HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has affirmed the murder conviction of Marjorie Nicole “Nikki” Cappello.

The 36-year-old former Huntsville nurse was found guilty of intentional murder in May of 2022, and sentenced in July of 2022, in the Madison County Court.

According to a release by the Attorney General’s office, evidence showed that Nikki was dissatisfied with her marriage and feared her husband would divorce her and take custody of their child.

“Cappello thought she had committed the perfect crime,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall. “However, she underestimated the professionalism and thoroughness of the Huntsville Police Department and the Madison County District Attorney’s office, and thanks to their impeccable work she will now spend the rest of her life in prison.”

Nikki began to poison her husband, James “Jim” Cappello, who was not diabetic, with insulin. She had told others that she had attempted to murder her husband with the injections before.

Jim was found dead in the couple’s garage by Huntsville Police. Authorities say that they were forced to get a search warrant for the home after Nikki refused to consent to a search. Cappello was arrested on September 24, 2018, and charged with murder.