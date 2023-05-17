BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt, R-4th Congressional District, joined CBS 42 Morning News to discuss the current situation of U.S. Space Command being moved to Huntsville.

Aderholt started by saying “We are very optimistic overall” about the situation.

In March 2020, the Airforce conducted a “revised process for identifying the preferred location for the U.S. Space Command Headquarters,” according to a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

From the report, Huntsville was selected as the preferred choice to host the U.S. Space Command. Aderholt said “Huntsville won it fair and square, they were by far the best choice just because of the livability of Huntsville.”

While questioning the secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall III, “He said the decision was totally up to him.”

Recently, the decision to move Space Command to Huntsville has been debated and halted, “[We are] getting media reports that maybe the Biden administration wants to get involved and make this a political decision,” Aderholt said.

He added, “Where you put Space Command is not where you look at on an issue like abortion and how the state laws are written.”

However, Aderholt stated that those representing Alabama in D.C. are not staying down. “The delegation has stood strong, democrats and republicans.”

He specifically mentions Terry Sewell, D-Bham, who “has been very strong on this issue even though this will be up in Huntsville and North Alabama.”

“We have all been in locked step on the House and the Senate side in trying to get across that this should not be a political issue, this should be something that is done on the merits.”

“If it is another place, I’m afraid it’s a political decision,” Aderholt said.