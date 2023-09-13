HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association (AAMA) is set to hold its annual Supplier Diversity Conference on Thursday.

The event is held in an effort to promote inclusion in the rapidly changing automotive industry.

The conference is a day-long meeting of electric car manufacturers, suppliers, and infrastructure professionals to discuss the future of electric vehicles in Alabama.

As the world transitions from the gas-powered engine to the electric vehicle, AAMA president Ron Davis told News 19 that it’s important that this event tells the story of now, more than ever, that the industry needs to be more diverse to truly succeed.

“We want to have meaningful conversations about how to work better together. How do we then dig deeper within ourselves, dig deeper into industry and what are the opportunities in the supply base as we go to electric vehicles for smaller and minority businesses to engage,” said Davis.

Several comprehensive sessions will focus on a spectrum of thought-provoking topics including benefits of supplier diversity partnerships and available programs and resources for suppliers.

Huntsville City Mayor Tommy Battle will kick off the event at the Von Braun Center by highlighting the city’s opportunity to be at the forefront of EV manufacturing.

The conference begins at 8:30 a.m You can find more information about the diversity conference on the event’s website here.