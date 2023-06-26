ALABAMA (WHNT) — A Madison County convicted murderer set to be executed in July has filed a request to be executed by nitrogen hypoxia instead of lethal injection.

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office recently filed an opposition to his request, stating it was ‘time-barred’, without merit and would be contrary to the public interest.

James Barber was arrested for the 2001 death of 75-year-old Dorothy Epps. He was charged with capital murder because the murder was committed during the course of the robbery or attempted robbery of Epps, and Barber ended up confessing to authorities following his arrest.

Barber was convicted in 2004, and a Madison County jury recommended 11-1 he be sentenced to death. On May 2, The Supreme Court of Alabama issued a death warrant for Barber, which authorizes the state to carry out his execution sometime after June 2.

Gov. Ivey announced on May 30 she set the time frame for Barber’s execution. The 30-hour time frame is set to occur beginning at midnight on Thursday, July 20 and expire at 6 a.m. on Friday, July 21.

Attorneys for Barber filed a lawsuit in the Alabama Middle District Court near the end of May, asking that a federal court call his execution off and rule he is only allowed to die by nitrogen hypoxia. The lawsuit calls the method a “readily available alternative.”

Nitrogen hypoxia – or death by replacing oxygen with pure nitrogen – has been authorized by Alabama and two other states for executions but has never been used by a state. The method was approved in 2018, and that summer, inmates on Death Row were given a 30-day window to choose to be executed by nitrogen hypoxia.

At that time, Barber did not choose to be executed by nitrogen. But now, Barber’s attorneys have asked that he be executed by the ‘approved’, but not yet tested method, as the Alabama Department of Corrections has not finalized a method or procedure for carrying out nitrogen executions.

In the filing, Barber’s attorneys say the team that sets intravenous lines for lethal injection is not qualified or properly trained and called the recently failed executions “botched.” The lawsuit alleges lethal injection will subject Barber to “cruel and unusual punishment” because of personnel’s lack of expertise to carry out that method of execution.

Barber’s request for a different execution method comes after Alabama Governor Kay Ivey paused executions last November to conduct a “top-to-bottom” review. The “effective moratorium” came following the attempted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith, the state’s second failure to complete a lethal injection in the span of two months and third failed lethal injection since 2018.

During the execution procedure review, Gov. Ivey requested a change from the Alabama Supreme Court that would extend execution warrants deadlines. On January 13, 2023, the Alabama Supreme Court changed court rules to give Alabama’s governor the power to decide how long the state’s executioners can attempt to end an inmate’s life. Following the review, Ivey announced in February 2023 the state would move forward with executing death row inmates.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a ‘response in opposition’ to Barber’s motion on June 20, stating “Barber has not, and cannot, establish a likelihood of success on the merits, and granting the requested relief would be contrary to the public interest.”

The opposition states Barber’s request is time-barred because Alabama inmates like him who challenge the method of execution to carry out their sentence must file a lawsuit within two years of the date their direct review is completed. It also says Barber has failed to “identify a relevant change to the protocol within the 24 months prior to the filing of his complaint.”

Previously, the U.S. Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the law allowing executions by nitrogen hypoxia means the method is “readily available,” and the U.S. Supreme Court allowed that ruling to stand.

An ADOC representative sent out a statement following an affidavit being filed on September 15 stating death row inmate Alan Miller would not be executed by nitrogen hypoxia. The statement said ADOC would need thorough training before nitrogen hypoxia could be used in an execution:

“The Alabama Department of Corrections has completed many of the preparations necessary for conducting executions by nitrogen hypoxia. The protocol for carrying out executions by this method is not yet complete. Once the nitrogen hypoxia protocol is complete, ADOC personnel will need sufficient time to be thoroughly trained before an execution can be conducted using this method.” Alabama Department of Corrections

However, in the Attorney General’s opposition, Marshall asks that if the court does determine Barber’s request is warranted, any injunction should be “limited in scope so as to permit Barber’s July 20, 2023 execution to be conducted by nitrogen hypoxia.”

If the federal court rules Barber may only be executed by nitrogen hypoxia, Alabama could become the first state to perform an execution using that method.