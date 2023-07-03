NORMAL, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama A&M University is looking to go green with its Bulldog Transit System.

After receiving $8.1 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration, university officials believe they’ll be able to reach that milestone in 2024.

“We’re working as best as we can to make sure that we can do this as quickly as possible so we can show the world…the country…what we can do,” Alabama A&M Department of Transportation Director Marshall Chemwedzi said.

Chimwedzi tells News 19 this is the largest amount of grant money the department has ever received – and there are a lot of projects they plan to use the money for.

“Right now, we’re getting energy from Huntsville Utilities and TVA. We want to get it from solar – take advantage of the renewable energy. So, we’re building a solar farm, which is one megawatt,” stated Chemwedzi.

Along with the solar farm, Chimwedzi says the money will be used to buy more electric buses. The department replaced its old fleet back in 2019.

“The university has six electric buses. We have two on order, but we don’t know when they’ll arrive to make eight…but our target is 10,” replied Chemwedzi.

In addition to expanding the university’s bus fleet by more than 60 percent, the project will make several other key impacts:

Transitions the Bulldog Transit System to 100 percent zero emission by 2024 Creates a new microgrid using a battery electric storage system (BESS) to store excess solar energy

Expands the footprint of the AAMU solar farm to 3 megawatts of solar power generation

Generates at least 30 percent of campus electric energy consumption

Provides AAMU-led green energy workforce development opportunities

Expansion of the State’s largest Level 3 charging station

New systems will create greater efficiency (e.g., new charging stations will reduce full-charge times from 4 hours to 15 minutes for buses)

“We’re going to put two more, which can charge a bus in 20 minutes. The ones we have now can charge a bus in four hours for about 300 miles,” added Chemwedzi.

Alabama A&M was one of three universities selected, and the only HBCU to receive the FTA grant.

AAMU Vice President for Business and Finance Carlton Spellman calls the grant transformational.

“We’re excited about what this means for the University and our community. As one of only three universities and the only HBCU in the group of FTA grant awardees, it also allows A&M to help lead the way in creating greener campuses and healthier environments for people to learn, work, and live,” Spellman said.