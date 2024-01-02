ALABAMA (WHNT) – The Yellowhammer State has ranked No. 8 on the list of Top Moving Destinations, according to the 2023 National Movers Study.

The 47th Annual National Movers Study bases rankings off the percentage of inbound and outbound moves with the United Van Lines company.

The study was conducted by United Van Lines, the nation’s largest household goods mover. They say that more people moved into the state of Alabama rather than out of it.

The top 10 inbound states of 2023 were:

Vermont Washington, D.C. South Carolina Arkansas Rhode Island North Carolina South Dakota Alabama New Mexico West Virginia

Americans are trending towards moving to more affordable, lower-density areas across the United States — with many moving to Southern states.

Three specific areas in Alabama earned a spot in the top 25 inbound metropolitan statistical areas: Dothan, Mobile and Montgomery.

The study also lists the primary reasons people move in and out of each state, the age ranges of people moving to and from, and the percentage of inbound and outbound residents who fit into different income ranges.

The primary reason people are moving into and out of Alabama, according to the study, is their job – with family coming in second.

To see more about how the study was conducted and each state’s data, click here.