Alabama A&M waiving ACT and SAT requirements for first-year applicants

NORMAL, Ala. – Alabama A&M University said it will waive SAT and ACT requirements for first-year undergraduate applicants next year, citing some students’ inability to take the tests because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Waiving the ACT/SAT testing requirements during these uncertain and difficult times aligns with our mission, and allows us to meet students where they are,” AAMU President Andrew Hugine Jr. said in a news release. “Most students are unable to access the ACT/SAT, and we are uncertain if they will have an opportunity to do so before the start of the fall semester.”

Applicants will still have to meet high school grade point average and curriculum requirements. The waiver also not impact financial aid as long as a Free Application for Federal Student Aid application and supporting documents are submitted, according to the university.

However, in order to receive a merit-based scholarship from the university, ACT and SAT testing requirements will still need to be met.

The university said its decision to waive SAT and ACT score requirements also was based on analysis that showed high school GPA was the best predictor of a student’s academic performance.

Dozens of other colleges and universities across the United States have also dropped ACT and SAT testing requirements because of the pandemic.