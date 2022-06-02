HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama A&M University (AAMU) held a name unveiling for a new residence hall on Tuesday.

Andrew and Abbiegail Hugine Living Learning Complex was named after the President and First Lady of the University from July 2009 to December 2021.

AAMU broke ground on the new building in 2016. The new $30 billion residence hall will house 580 students and use an automated motion sensing system to reduce the amount of energy used when students are not there.

You can learn more about the new residence hall on the University’s website.