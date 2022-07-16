MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama A&M University has received a grant to begin a restoration project for one of the campus’ oldest buildings.

AAMU was one of the schools chosen by the National Park Service’s 2022 Historically Black College and Universities grant program. They will receive $500,000 to begin the restoration and renovation of Carnegie Hall Library.

“AAMU is excited about this award and the opportunity to preserve this significant structure. We are grateful the support and assistance from the Huntsville Historic Huntsville Foundation, the City of Huntsville, the Normal Historic District Preservation Association, and consultant Dr. Caroline Swope, from Kingstree Studios,” said Dr. Qian.

The building is the oldest structure on the campus, built in 1904, the construction was funded by Andrew Carnegie and is one of 1,679 libraries built throughout the country between 1886 and 1919. AAMU’s is the only Carnegie Library still standing in Madison County.

The NPS grant money will go towards Phase I of the restoration and repair which includes preparing a document known as a Historic Structure Report. The document will include research, measured drawings, field assessment and materials sampling.

Dr. Qian said the most immediate need for the building is to work on the roof to help mitigate the deterioration of the building.

Carnegie building sometime between 1921-1927.

The building has had several uses over the years, in 2022 it houses the university’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programs.

The National Park Service awarded a total of $9.7 million to help 21 projects at 19 HBCUs across the southeast.