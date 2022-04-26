HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A longtime Alabama A&M University professor and alumnus has died.

In a Facebook post, the University said Dr. George E. Jones, an alumnus of the Class of 1959, died April 25 in Huntsville.

After graduating, Jones found his way back to A&M, teaching in the industrial technology department. His biggest claim to fame, though – creating the University’s logos.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dr. Bessie Jones, dean of the former College of Arts & Sciences (present-day College of Business & Public Affairs) and vice president of Academic Affairs.

Public viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 and 8:30-10 a.m Monday, May 2 at Royal Funeral Home (4315 Oakwood Ave, Huntsville). Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, May 2 at First Missionary Baptist Church (3509 Blue Spring Road, Huntsville) with Dr. Don Darius Butler officiating. Jones will lie in repose one hour before services. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memory Gardens.