Alabama A&M University opens Zoom calls for presidential interviews

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Students, staff, faculty, alumni, and community members alike are invited to be part of the interview process for the next Alabama A&M University president.

In Dec. 2020, president Dr. Andrew Hugine, Jr. announced his intention to retire at the end of 2021, beginning the search for his successor.

The search has been narrowed to three finalists:

Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette, President of Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas

Dr. Roderick Smothers, President of Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Arkansas

Dr. Daniel Wims, Alabama A&M Vice President for Academic Affairs and Research

The university has set up Zoom calls as part of the interview process – dates, times, and links can be found below.

Dr. Burnette – Tuesday, September 7

Dr. Smothers – Wednesday, September 8

Dr. Wims – Thursday, September 9