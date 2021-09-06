Alabama A&M University opens Zoom calls for presidential interviews

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Students, staff, faculty, alumni, and community members alike are invited to be part of the interview process for the next Alabama A&M University president.
In Dec. 2020, president Dr. Andrew Hugine, Jr. announced his intention to retire at the end of 2021, beginning the search for his successor.
The search has been narrowed to three finalists:
- Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette, President of Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas
- Dr. Roderick Smothers, President of Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Arkansas
- Dr. Daniel Wims, Alabama A&M Vice President for Academic Affairs and Research
The university has set up Zoom calls as part of the interview process – dates, times, and links can be found below.
Dr. Burnette – Tuesday, September 7
- Community Supporters – 9-10 a.m.
- Faculty and Staff – 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Students – 1-2 p.m.
- Alumni – 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Dr. Smothers – Wednesday, September 8
- Community Supporters – 9-10 a.m.
- Faculty and Staff – 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Students – 1-2 p.m.
- Alumni – 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Dr. Wims – Thursday, September 9
- Community Supporters – 9-10 a.m.
- Faculty and Staff – 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Students – 1-2 p.m.
- Alumni – 2:30-3:30 p.m.