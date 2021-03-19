Alabama A&M University hosting community COVID-19 vaccination clinic

NORMAL, Ala. – Another organization will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the community.

Alabama A&M University announced Friday that the University’s Student Health and Wellness Center will begin administering the Moderna vaccine to the community.

The clinic is by appointment only to those eligible and will last for as long as the vaccine is available to the University.

Those eligible as of March 19 include:

Frontline healthcare workers

First responders

Anyone age 65+

Corrections officers

Food and agriculture workers

Post office employees

Manufacturing workers

Grocery store workers

Public transit workers

Anyone in the education sector (such as teachers, support staff, community college/higher education)

Childcare workers

Beginning Monday, March 22, Alabama will fully move into Phase 1c, adding the following groups of people to eligibility lists:

Those with a high-risk medical condition, such as: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state Solid organ transplant Obesity, BMI greater than 30 Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Smoking Type 1 and 2 diabetes Other medical conditions as determined by their medical provider



Eligibility will also expand to those ages 55-64 and frontline workers not recommended for vaccination in Phase 1b. The following industries are included:

Transportation and logistics

Waste and wastewater

Food service (includes restaurant staff)

Shelter and housing (construction)

Finance (bank tellers)

Information technology and communication

Energy

Legal

Media

Public safety (engineers)

Eligible community members can register for an appointment online and will need to bring a printer copy of their registration form with them to their appointment.

After registering, community members will receive an email from Alabama A&M, asking them to self-select an appointment time. Appointments are not confirmed until they are self-selected.

Once an appointment is confirmed, patients will need to arrive 15 minutes prior to their appointment time and bring their ID, along with documentation of their eligibility.

After receiving the vaccine, patients will need to remain at the vaccine site for 15-30 minutes to ensure they don’t develop any reactions to the vaccine, as well as select their appointment for the second dose.

The University will evaluate requests to reschedule missed appointments on a case-by-case basis, subject to resources and vaccine availability.

For more information on the Moderna vaccine, review the Moderna fact sheet.