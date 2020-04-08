Alabama A&M University has a telehealth program for students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The Health and Counseling Services department at Alabama A&M University is offering mental telehealth services for students going through a tough time.

The telehealth program has been running for several years, but it's more important than ever during this pandemic that students know this service is available to them.

"Our students were kind of uprooted pretty abruptly, as well as the employees here," said AAMU Health and Counseling Services Interim Director Carlquista Slay. "So making transitions that quickly can be difficult for some of our students, and during this time, they’re still expected to maintain contact with their professors."

Counselors said students are under a lot of pressure, so staff is helping them cope and find creative things to do at home.

"Really just being patient with yourself, paying attention to yourself," said Slay. "If you start to feel depressed, just because we're on a lockdown, and a lot of cities are, does not mean you cannot get out and get you some fresh air in your yard on your balcony."

Each counselor is virtually engaging with about 6 to 7 students a week.

Alabama A&M students in need of support may contact the Health and Counseling Services department during regular business hours or after hours.

Regular business hours number (256) 372-5601

Counseling after-hours number (256) 425-4554

Medical after-hours number (256) 425-4201