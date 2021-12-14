Alabama A&M University announces Walton as Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Dr. Lena Walton will be the Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Alabama A&M University when the former provost Dr. Daniel Wims becomes president of the university in January.

Dr. Walton has almost 30 years of experience in higher education. She started as a lecturer and then senior lecturer in the College of Agriculture, Science and Education, Port Antonio, Jamaica. She also served at the University of the District of Columbia for 15 years.

She earned a Trained Teacher Diploma at Shortwood Teachers’ College, Kingston, Jamaica; a bachelor’s degree in secondary science education from the University of the West Indies Mona Jamaica; and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in elementary education from The University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Dr. Walton has served as the dean of the College of Education, Humanities and Behavioral Science at AAMU since 2017.

Dr. Walton will start her new position on January 1, 2022.