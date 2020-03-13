Alabama A&M transitions to online classes, students asked to vacate dorms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M University issued a statement to students and faculty Thursday evening concerning updated policies and plans for COVID-19.

Starting Monday, March 16 classes will be moved online until the end of the semester. There will be on-campus classes. Spring Break will happen as planned the week of March 30 – April 20. Students will not return to campus after spring break.

Residential students are asked to begin the process of fully exiting the residence halls and Normal Hills, starting Friday, March 13.

“The University encourages you to vacate campus facilities as quickly as possible,” the statement read. “International students should contact their host families immediately to vacate campus. All students must vacate the residence halls by Friday, March 20, 2020 by 5:00 p.m.”

The campus dining facilities, libraries, residence halls and Normal Hills will be closed on March 20 until further notice.

The Spring Week Concert scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2020 has been canceled. Contact the Office of Student Activities after Monday about concert refunds.