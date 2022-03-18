HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — 15 vendors are gathering at Lowe Mill in Huntsville on Saturday for the first annual “ThriftFest” event, but what’s really interesting about it is the host group, All That Vintage.

It was started by four thrift-loving Alabama A&M students in 2020 during the pandemic.

They find thrill in the hunt of finding the most unique items out there, checking the tags and doing their best to find the stories behind them.

Now, they’ve all moved in together, and keep the inventory in their garage.

What they’re known for though, are their pop-up shops, running their entire store out of a U-haul.

They say the thrill of getting a one-of-a-kind find is only the surface of what they’re actually trying to do, which is educating their peers and the community on how much harm fast fashion or mass-market retail can cause ecologically, and how easy it can be to make going green fashionable.

“We want to get our word out there and just let people know there are so many great ways you can contribute to being sustainable, having a better environment, and just looking out for and stopping fast fashion than most people realize and we’re here to help people do it.”

Their efforts to become the next face of sustainable fashion have even brought sponsorship from Arizona Tea, which helped them make ThriftFest possible.

ThriftFest is happening at Huntsville’s Lowe Mill Saturday, March 19 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For the free EventBrite ticket link, click here.