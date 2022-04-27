NORMAL, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama A&M University will receive a grant geared towards campus improvement from Home Depot.

Home Depot will provide $1 million to 30 Historically Black Colleges and Universities through their Retoll Your School grant program. AAMU will receive $75,000 to be used toward campus improvement projects.

AAMU will begin campus projects with the help of local home depot associates later in 2022.

2022’s program theme was “Powered by Purpose” showcasing what happens when a community puts their power behind a purpose.

Chief Diversity Officer for Home Depot, Derek Bottoms, says since its launch in 2009, the Retool Your School campus improvement grant program has provided support to almost 70% of the nation’s HBCU through more than 180 grants.