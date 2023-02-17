NORMAL, Ala. (WHNT) – The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has produced the first Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) bobblehead series. They were unveiled early Friday morning.

The series features 13 HBCUs, including Alabama A&M University. The characters stand on a base that has the school’s nickname on the front, and each mascot is proudly displaying their school colors. The school logo is featured on the backing as well.

“Really well-known HBCUs never had bobbleheads, and we thought that was pretty crazy. They have big fan bases, they have huge alumni populations and really strong traditions,” said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the Bobble Head Hall of Fame. “So we thought bobbleheads would be a great way for those fan bases, alumni, current students, faculty and staff to celebrate their university.”

Here are the schools that are being represented:

Alabama A&M University Bulldogs

Alabama State University Hornets

Delaware State University Hornets

Florida A&M University Rattlers

Fayetteville State University Broncos

Grambling State University Tigers

Howard University Bison

Jackson State University Tigers

Morgan State University Bears

North Carolina A&T State University Aggies

North Carolina Central University Eagles

Norfolk State University Spartans

Tuskegee University Golden Tigers

Of the 107 HBCUs, the majority are located in the South. Many were founded during the Reconstruction era and established to make quality, accredited higher education accessible to Black Americans.

The Higher Education Act of 1965 defines HBCUs as “accredited higher education institutions established before 1964 whose principal mission was, and is, the education of Black Americans” What was once an environment offered to students of color, is now open to students of all races and ethnicities. Some prominent graduates include Martin Luther King, Jr., Kamala Harris and Thurgood Marshall.

“We’re excited to release this long-overdue collection of HBCU bobbleheads,” Sklar said. “We know these bobbleheads, which celebrate the rich history of these 13 amazing institutions, will be very popular with the alumni, students, faculty, staff, fans, and communities.”

Each one is available for presale through the Bobblehead Hall of Fame store for $35. All but four of the bobbleheads will ship in June 2023. Grambling State, Alabama State, Delaware State and Howard will ship in April 2023. Each school will receive a percentage of the sales.