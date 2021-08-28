Alabama A&M officers searching for a burglary suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama A&M University law enforcement officials and Huntsville Police are searching for a man connected to a residence hall burglary on Friday night.

The suspect was identified as EdRick Moneeck Campbell, 19, a Georgia native, and described as a black male standing at 5’10” and weighing around 160-180 pounds. He is not a student at AAMU.

Photo: AAMU Department of Public Safety

Officials ask the public not to approach Campbell. Campbell should be considered “possibly armed and definitely dangerous,” according to a press release.

Through an NCIC check, officers learned that Campbell is wanted on felony crimes in two jurisdictions in Georgia.

AAMU Public Safety notified campus residents immediately and ordered the lockdown of all residence halls until 7 a.m. Saturday, August 28.

With the assistance of HPD, campus police were able to retrieve the stolen property as well as some of Campbell’s personal belongings.

Anyone with information regarding Campbell’s whereabouts should contact the AAMU Department of Public Safety at 256-372-5555 or their local law enforcement agencies.