HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama A&M University (AAMU) says it is offering counseling services Thursday to assist students and faculty with coping with two recent deaths affecting the campus community.

AAMU said the university community is mourning after the death or 2nd Lt. Jeremiah Twilley Wednesday morning at Fort Benning Georgia.

The university said Twilley’s death came on the same day as junior KeShaun Middlebrooks who police say was killed in a shooting on Victory Lane Wednesday night

AAMU said Twilley was commissioned at AAMU in May 2022.

The university said the university’s ROTC staff is planning a memorial for Twilley that will be announced at a later date.

AAMU said it is extending counseling services to students who need assistance with grief in connection with the Middlebrooks’ and Teilley’s deaths via the AAMU 24/7 Counseling Hotline at (256) 929-8147.