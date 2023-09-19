HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama A&M University has issued an ‘all-clear’ alert after an ‘armed person’ was found on campus.

Around 11:00 a.m., an email was sent out through Bulldog Alert and obtained by News 19 stating, “EMERGENCY! An armed person was possibly on campus near the engineering building. Please evacuate building.”

Approximately an hour later at 11:55 a.m., a campus alert stated, “The Engineering building was cleared this morning following a report of a potential armed individual in the building. Campus police responded and have confirmed there is no threat in the area. Please remain safety aware and resume normal activity.”

News 19 is working to gather more information and will provide updates to this story as they become available.