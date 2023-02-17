NORMAL, Ala. (WHNT) – Organizations at Alabama A&M University will host their inaugural Black History Month Film Festival on Friday, Feb. 17.

The State Black Archives Research Center & Museum, along with the Office of Student Activities and Leadership Development, will be showing two films in the Clyde Foster Multipurpose Room.

The first film is “Lowndes County and the Race to Black Power” at 10 a.m. The second will be “Emancipation” at 2 p.m. There will be a post-film discussion afterward with lunch and dinner provided.

Undergraduate and graduate students, faculty and staff can find their tickets here. Alumni and the general public can find their tickets here. Seating is limited.