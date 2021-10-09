Alabama A&M homecoming expected to cause traffic delays

Team of Alabama A&M students wins big at national competition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama A&M University community is set to celebrate their homecoming on Saturday, and Huntsville Police Department warned drivers to expect traffic delays around the area.

Heavy vehicle traffic and pedestrian traffic is expected near the campus beginning around 8 a.m.

Homecoming celebrations include a parade that begins on campus at 8 a.m. and the football game is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Drivers should expect delays or avoid North Memorial Parkway, Winchester Road, and Meridian Street near the University’s campus.

HPD will be assisting in traffic control for the University. They ask drivers and patrons to use caution in the area.

HPD also reminded drivers that parking on the side of Memorial Parkway is prohibited for these events.